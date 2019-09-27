Athens councilman’s leg amputated after his son allegedly hit him with car

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens City Council will soon be doing business with just three members.
Family members say Councilman Frank Travis’ injuries led to him having his leg amputated. He will remain on medical leave.
Police say Travis and his wife, Sharon, were hit by a car driven by their son, Sean Travis, earlier this month. The 33-year-old son was charged with first-degree domestic violence assault.
This and the exit of Councilman Joseph Cannon on Oct. 1 puts the council at three members. This is the minimum number of people needed to do business.
Cannon is taking over as Limestone County’s new license director.
The council president says he plans to appoint someone to Cannon’s seat soon.
