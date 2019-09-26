Arson suspect arrested for fires at Huntsville Walmart, Michael’s

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The search is over for a man wanted in connection to a pair of Huntsville store fires.
37-year-old Robert Charles Makowski is charged with first-degree arson.
Huntsville police say a citizen spotted Makowski walking in south Huntsville before he was arrested.
The first fire was at Walmart on Sparkman Drive at about 10 a.m. Thursday. The fire resulted in water damage, and the store closed the rest of the day.
Investigators say the area that burned was roughly 8 feet in length, 6 feet deep and 10 feet tall.
The second fire was at Michael’s on Airport Road at about 4 p.m. Thursday.
