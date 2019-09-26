Toffee entered in national dog photo contest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Tennessee Valley’s celebrity dog is entered in a magazine’s dog photo contest.
Toffee grabbed the country’s attention when she fell down a 50-foot hole last summer. Due to the hard work of volunteer firefighters and community members keeping her hydrated and eventually pulling her out, she survived.
Since then, she’s been featured in national news stories, had T-shirts made showing her face, found a forever home and now, she’s running to become the overall winner of Garden & Gun’s 2019 Good Dog Photo Contest.
According to Garden & Gun’s website, the editors don’t take vote tallies into account when picking the overall winner and honorable mentions. The overall winner will be featured in the December/January issue, and receives a special prize.
However, those votes come into play for readers’ choice. The 10 photos with the most online votes will be announced online in late October.
To vote, tap or click here, scroll down until you find the search bar and gallery of entries, and search for your pick.
