Soybean farmers battle Alabama drought conditions ahead of harvest

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Farmers across north Alabama are ready to harvest yet are unsure how much has survived the drought. Extremely dry conditions across the region may revenue totals in the coming weeks.
“Overall it’s just dry everywhere and on everything," said Mike Reeves, Morgan County extension coordinator. "The crops that are being most effected are some of the later maturing soybeans that could’ve used another rain or two.”
Days before harvest, soybean farmers are unsure what they will find.
“Really since the first of September we’ve had no rain and it’s been upper 90′s," said farmer Brady Peek.
While picking up a random pod, Peek only found a few viable seeds.
“The later planted soybeans, I really think that the yield is going to suffer on those due to this extreme, hot, dry weather," said Peek.
The grounds in Limestone, Madison and Lawrence Counties are so rich they generally produce nearly 50 million dollars of soybean exports a year, according to the Alabama Soybean Association.
Irrigation is another option to keep crops watered, but Peek says if a farmer has the system only a portion is covered.
The advice from extension coordinators is simple: use more water!
“We just want it to rain," said Reeves.
