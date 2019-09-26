More humidity today with isolated afternoon storms possiblec

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Thursday! We are waking up to a much warmer and muggier morning across the Valley and that has some areas of patchy fog.
You’ll notice the change this morning and that heat and humidity will continue to build through the rest of the week. Today will be another hot and humid day with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
There will be a few chances for storms through the middle of the day and into the afternoon, but for the most part those will stay north of the Tennessee River, and really north of the Tennessee/Alabama state line.
The rain won’t be too significant and from there we clear out and heat up even more.
Record high temperatures are possible nearly every day over the next week as we will see temperatures into the low to mid 90s. Skies will stay clear for the most part as well.
The good news is that signs continue to point to next Friday as the day that we will finally start to have fall temperatures scoot into the Valley.
How “cold” those temperatures will be is still up in the air, but it will be something to keep an eye on going forward.
