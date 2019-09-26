Huntsville city councilman to uphold mayor’s pay raise veto, ending stalemate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Money and power are age old issues, but the debate over the pay of Huntsville’s elected leaders is likely coming to an end.
District 4 City Councilman Bill Kling told WAFF 48 News he will be voting to uphold Mayor Tommy Battle’s veto of legislation that would give the offices of mayor and council members pay bumps.
There are five council members, and four votes are needed to override the veto. District 2 Councilwoman Jennie Robinson confirmed to WAFF she also plans to uphold the veto Thursday.
This means Kling’s vote would kill the pay raises.
Battle vetoed the legislation on Sept. 13 that would raise the mayor’s salary roughly $40,000 to $176,000.
Council members would see a roughly $10,000 pay bump, to more than $40,000.
The measure has been brought up twice, and subsequently vetoed twice.
Kling voted to support the measure at the September 12 meeting but said he decided to switch his vote until the council and mayor can get on the same page.
"I was told this that this was something that had consensus among the mayor and the council, and I was all for supporting that, then I found out with the veto that there was not support."
Council President Devyn Keith introduced the measure, and has argued the pay raises would allow for a broader, more diverse candidate pool.
He released a statement after Battle’s second veto that reads in part:
“My guiding philosophy is that working-class people, everyday Huntsvillians, should be able to afford to run for office if they choose to. As we all know, most people cannot afford to run for local office. Politics often excludes people in the prime of their working or educational career. Politics excludes people who have access to wealth, excluding working-class people."
The last council pay raise came in 2008.
