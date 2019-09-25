16th Alabamian now ‘probable’ for vaping-related lung disease

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another Alabamian has been added to the list of cases under investigation by the state health department for probable cases of lung disease associated with e-cigarette usage.
The new case brings to 16 the number of people the Alabama Department of Public Health believes developed lung disease from vaping. That’s up from five ‘possible’ cases at the beginning of the month.
U.S. health officials have urged people to stop vaping until they figure out why some are coming down with serious breathing illnesses. National health officials have identified at least 500 possible cases, including as many as eight deaths, in more than 30 states.
At this point, however, ADPH says Alabama is not included in the number of national cases because it is still in the process of investigating reports.
Alabama and other states are asking healthcare providers to report any cases of suspected serious respiratory illness in patients who use the products. A new Alabama law that went into effect on Aug. 1 aims to keep vaping products away from minors by making it illegal for stores to sell vaping devices to people under the age of 19.
Other states like Michigan and New York have since banned the sale of flavored e-cigarettes.
