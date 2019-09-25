Suspect arrested in multiple Limestone County business robberies

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was arrested Wednesday in connection to multiple recent armed robberies in Athens and Limestone County.
Tony Deshawn Lamar, 24, is charged with three counts of first-degree robbery. He is being held in the Limestone County Jail. Bond has not been set.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and Athens Police Department have been working a joint investigation in the recent robberies that have occurred throughout the city and county over the past couple of weeks.
Dollar General on Highway 99 was robbed on Sept. 15 and Dollar General on U.S. 72 was robbed on Sept. 24. Mapco on South Jefferson Street was also robbed during this time.
Authorities say an Athens officer saw a vehicle matching the description Tuesday night. The officer was able to obtain enough information on the vehicle before the suspect eluded him, and he relayed the information to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies and investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and Athens Police Department took Lamar into custody Wednesday morning at Redline Steel where he was employed.
