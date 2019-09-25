Students are mourning the loss of a teenager who died in a car crash yesterday

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) -It has been an incredibly difficult day at Rogers High School in Lauderdale County.
Students are mourning the loss of 17-year-old Victoria Elliot who died in a car crash on Tuesday. It happened at the intersection of County Road 144 and 25.
Today Rogers High School students have reflected on the years spent with Victoria Elliot.
This is a tight-knit community where many students grew up together. Principal Jamie Burks says Victoria’s kind spirit was contagious.
“She was well-liked by her peers and was a straight-A student, said Burks.”
Burks says Victoria always had a smile on her face.
“She was in band played the clarinet and had a lot of good friends in the band and as well as the entire student body, said Burks.”
Victoria had three older siblings who all graduated from Rogers High School. To help students cope during this difficult time Burks brought in extra counselors to support students.
“Everyone is trying to get back to a normal routine after yesterday’s events said, Burks .”
Counselors will be here for students and staff all week.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.