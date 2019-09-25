3 sinkholes at Huntsville school being fixed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Construction crews have been busy filling three giant holes at Columbia High School.
The largest is 45 feet long and 25 feet deep, which is bigger than some buildings.
One sinkhole swallowed up a big portion of the running track and the other sinkholes also impacted the practice football field.
Construction crews have already filled the giant holes and tests have been completed to make sure more won't form and injure any of the students at Columbia High School or the athletes who use the field.
The spokesperson for Huntsville City Schools says they now know what caused the three huge sinkholes.
"What we now know about the cause of the sinkhole, it was debris that was deposited on the grounds during the time of construction, so you’re talking about trees and other things and we think over the years this stuff decayed. that’s what caused these sinkholes to develop,” said Huntsville City School spokesman Keith Ward.
The school was built 14 years ago, back in 2005.
We’re told the city of Huntsville will repave the track in the next two weeks. The construction project is expected to cost $300,000.
