Officials searching for 2 people who had contact with rabid raccoon

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - Enterprise authorities and the Alabama Department of Public Health have issued a warning that some people may have been exposed to a rabid raccoon in the area recently.
Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary owners say the raccoon was found on the side of the road by two individuals traveling through the area.
The sanctuary says the individuals brought the raccoon in to be treated but it died. Testing was done and the sanctuary confirmed the raccoon had rabies.
Now, the ADPH is asking that if anyone may have come into contact with this particular raccoon or knows anyone who might have, to call the ADPH at 1-800-338-8374.
The individuals who took the raccoon to the sanctuary didn’t leave any contact information. ADPH State Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Dee W. Jones says that makes it hard to let them know they may need to get treated.
“A situation like this makes it very difficult for us to make contact with people to provide them medical advice for their protection. A scratch or bite from a rabid animal is very dangerous, and we go to great lengths to notify anyone with any exposure a rabid animal.” said Jones.
The ADPH says fatal diseases such as rabies can be transmitted to well-meaning humans. If one sees an animal in need of assistance, leave the animal alone and call the nearest Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division Office to report the issue.
The ACNR says that possession of live wildlife without a permit is illegal.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.