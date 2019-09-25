Oats invades Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In the midst of college football season, the college basketball season a little over a month away. Alabama with a new head coach that made his way to Huntsville Tuesday.
First year coach Nate Oats spoke to the Huntsville Quarterback Club at the Ledges Country Club in Huntsville about his upcoming season. Oats and the Crimson Tide also with two players from north Alabama in Kira Lewis Jr. and John Petty.
Lewis, a star at Hazel Green High School, while Petty shined at Johnson High School. Both expected to produce in a big way in Oats first season.
“Kira is a lot more vocal,” Oats said Tuesday. “He's primed to have a great year. I know he's on some draft boards right now, I think he's slotted in the second round. Hopefully he can play his way into a first round pick. I'd love to coach him for three years, but what he's trying to accomplish his goal.”
“John's ultra, ultra-talented, he can shoot it at a high level. We want to get him to do more than shoot. I think he may thought he was just a shooter. We want him to put it on the floor and shoot it.”
Lewis won a gold medal with Team USA during the summer for the Under 18 team. Petty will be asked to become one of if not the best forward in the Southeastern Conference.
Alabama opens their season Nov. 5 at Coleman Coliseum against Penn.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.