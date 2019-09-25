Morgan County man arrested, accused of intentionally causing rollover wreck

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle wreck in Morgan County resulted in an Eva man’s domestic violence arrest.
County deputies and Alabama State Troopers responded to a wreck on Eva Road at about noon Tuesday. The pickup truck had rolled over multiple times and the driver had been ejected. She was airlifted to the hospital due to the extent of her injuries.
Alabama State Troopers determined that the was purposefully caused.
Based on the evidence, investigators determined Grant Varner, 31, intentionally caused the crash.
Varner was arrested at the scene on charges of domestic violence-second-degree assault.
