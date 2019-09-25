Man sentenced to 139 years in fatal Montgomery street racing case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A judge has sentenced Ladarious Laffitte to 139 years in prison following an August conviction in the reckless murder case of Ashleigh Perkins.
“I believe you were drinking. I believe you were racing. There’s nothing you can say to tell me otherwise,” Judge Greg Griffin said Wednesday morning during Laffitte’s sentencing.
A Montgomery jury deliberated just an hour and 20 minutes on Aug. 28 before delivering three guilty verdicts against the defendant, reckless murder and two counts of first-degree assault.
Evidence from Laffitte’s car presented at trial showed he was driving 144 miles per hour just seconds before the deadly 2017 Vaughn Road crash.
Ashleigh Perkins was sitting in the back seat of the 2007 Lexus sedan at the time of impact. The collision with Laffitte’s 2016 Dodge Challenger was so violent - exerting more than 240,000 pounds of force - that it ripped the vehicle in half.
Perkins was thrown more than 100 feet from the site of the crash.
Laffitte’s attorneys have previously stated they will appeal the conviction.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.