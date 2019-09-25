Madison County Courthouse backlogged, short-staffed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In Madison County, the average wait time for a capital murder case involving a suspect is three to four years before a verdict is reached in a trial.
Tim Gann is the chief trial attorney for the Madison County District Attorney’s office, and he says it’s been more than 20 years since a judge has been appointed here in Madison County. Since then, the population has more than doubled.
The judges are working hard, they’re go above and beyond, two retired judges have come back and now work for free to help with the big caseload.
“We are the busiest in the state, per judge and per prosecutor. We handle more cases than anyone else and that’s not going to change over the next three years because we’re going to end up being the biggest district in the state,” said Gann.
Helping suspects get a speedy trail isn’t as easy as hiring more judges. There are problems with the system and a shortage at several departments.
“Even if we had more judges, then you’re talking about department of forensic science, they need more people to keep up with DNA to keep up with autopsy’s, to keep up with tool mark evidence, there in a strain as well,” said Gann.
Mark Stone’s capital murder case took five years because of the court system being back-logged.
“There was a mental defense so it took a very long time. We waited for him to be seen down at the state hospital. We waited for a year, just to get that down,” said Gann.
Jason Sharp took seven years.
“I think there was a lot of forensic evidence, a lot of blood evidence, there were a lot of things that had to be sent off, tested and get back, and those things present more issues,” said Gann.
Gann says the next time government leaders in Alabama allocate judges, Madison County should get the first 2. There’s no time table for when that will happen.
