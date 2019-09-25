Joseph Cowan pleads guilty to murders

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - A man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the fatal shootings of two Decatur men and several robberies back in 2015.
Joseph Cowan, gave that guilty plea just days before his trial was set to begin.
Cowan, who was 20 at the time, was accused along with three teenagers in the shootings of Antonio Hernandez and Josh Davis.
Cowan has been sentenced to life in prison, without the possibility of parole.
His younger brother, Cedric Cowan, is set to go on trial in November.
Read more at the Decatur Daily.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.