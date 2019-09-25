Isolated rain and storms this evening

Isolated rain showers will linger into the later evening hours with skies staying partly cloudy overnight, lows will be warmer in the mid to upper 60s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs staying in the lower 90s, a weak front will bring more chances for isolated to widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Any location that sees showers tomorrow will likely only pick up a tenth of an inch of rainfall.
A large ridge of high pressure will settle over the Southeast by the end of the week and will stay in place through the weekend. This ridge will not only warm temperatures into the middle 90s but it will also eliminate any chances of rain showers.
There is an indication of a cold front moving in late next week, this may potentially be our first taste of cooler temperatures and the Fall season.
