Guntersville seeing some of the driest conditions in Alabama

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The entire state of Alabama is now under a fire alert from the Alabama Forestry Commission, no one is allowed to burn anything without a permit.
Marshall County is one of the driest places in the state right now, according to Marshall County EMA official Will Kennamer.
Kennamer said the area around the Marshall County EMA office has not seen a decent rainfall in almost two months.
Neighbors agreed. One neighbor who spoke to WAFF 48 News said his creek has completely dried up because of the drought.
Kennamer said Marshall County has been dealing with unexpected wildfires popping up. He said this can really put a strain on a lot of the smaller, volunteer fire departments in the area.
“They’re getting consistent calls for brush fires popping up and they’re going out to have to deal with that,” he said. “Just the slightest little bit of spark, if they don’t put it out 100%, they’re finding it’ll rekindle and they’ll have to go back out to the same place.”
Kennamer said the public across the state needs to be extra vigilant during these dry conditions.
“Of course if you see smoke or smell smoke right now you need to call," Kennamer said. ” It’s always best to be over cautious and go ahead and make that call. "
As far as relief from the dry conditions and drought, WAFF 48 meteorologist Eric Burke says there isn’t anything in the near future.
“Typically September and October are some of the driest months of the year," Burke said. “Now, we continue to see that drought getting worse and worse especially in Northeast Alabama. The one thing that would really make an impact would be a good soaking rain over a couple of days.”
Kennamer said people need to be extra cautious of anything that could potentially spark a fire like cigarette butts or heavy machinery.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.