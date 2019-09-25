First Fayetteville community day planned for Sept. 28

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - The Fayetteville Parks & Recreation team are planning a “one stop shop” community day event for Saturday, Sept. 28.
Several local organizations will be on site.
Blood Assurance will host a blood drive, the Fayetteville Police Department will hold a prescription drug take back, Free Shredding will be provided (up to four boxes and only from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.), Crossroads Pregnancy Clinic will hold a NEW car seat drive, the American Red Cross will give out FREE smoke detectors, and Walgreen’s will offer flu shots. The Fayetteville Humane Society Drive and Fayetteville Health Department will also be on site.
The event runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Rec Center on Winchester Highway.
“It gives opportunity for the community as a whole to come out and take part into something that we’re putting on for them," said Parks & Rec Program Coordinator Andrew Kelso. "Plus, it is an opportunity to get those documents shredded you have at the house or those prescriptions they want to get rid of but don’t know where to take them to. It’s a good opportunity for them to do that in a one day span.”
Special for the kickoff event, Southern Roots Food Truck will also be on site.
For more information, call 931-433-6059.
