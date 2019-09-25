Fayetteville business owner issued warrant over signs; city cites ordinance violation

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - A Fayetteville, Tennessee business owner is in the midst of a showdown with city leaders over signs on his property. He says he was issued a warrant that states he violated a city ordinance.
Michael Farrar, owner of Farrar Bail Bonding and Auto Sales, got a warrant to remove streamers on his Winchester Highway property or face a fine.
“They said it made the entrance to the City ugly and against their codes, so they signed a warrant on me," said Farrar.
Adopted in 2016, the 35-page ordinance was enacted to “clean up” a lot of signage that was either improperly placed, put in areas that comprise visibility or cause a cluttered look in the city.
Farrar says he had his signs up before this ordinance was adopted and will not take them down.
“I can’t make money without being able to advertise here," explained Farrar. "So, I’m going to have to do what I have to do to protect my business that I’ve invested here.”
“He has not been in compliance and we’ve gone through and been very accommodating during this process to his disagreement," said Fayetteville Mayor Michael Whisenant.
In late August, the Fayetteville Board of Mayor & Alderman passed a temporary exemption to allow ribbons in the downtown square. This display is to honor a city resident who died from ovarian cancer.
This exemption also falls under the same category as the signs on Farrar’s property.
“We allowed that for the month of September and when September is up they will come down. I know that I feel personally that was something I would stand-up and do again, if it came up," said Whisenant.
“It’s not about taking them down. This is a free expression for me," said Farrar when asked why he won’t take down his streamers. “This is me expressing my business.”
According to Whisenant, Farrar was asked to speak in front of the planning commission Tuesday night. He denied their request.
Farrar tells 48 News he would like to speak in front of the Board in public comment. However, the mayor feels this is a personal matter better suited for the planning commission.
Farrar is expected back in court October 24.
