Dry forecast continues, heat not backing down

The heat won’t budge as we close out the rest of this month. Highs will peak in the 90s, remaining above average. Muscle Shoals actually has not been below 90 degrees for the high temperature this entire month.
Today, highs will be in the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. Moisture in the air will continue to increase, and this afternoon could have a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.
A similar forecast is on tap for Thursday. A front will approach from the northwest and could spark a few showers. A few showers could also be possible on Friday, but that depends on how much dry air filters in behind Thursday’s front.
There seems to not be a cool down in the short term for the Tennessee Valley. At the end of next week, a cold front could bring a significant cool down (crossing fingers), but that will be something to monitor as we draw near. Not much change to the dry forecast either. Chances for rain are isolated, and even that will not be every day.
