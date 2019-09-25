Cooler start today with more summer heat creeping in this afternoon

We are waking up to temperatures into the mid to upper 50s and low 60s out there this morning with clear skies and a light wind. This is the coolest air many of us have seen since the middle of June. Don’t get too used to the cool air because the summer-like heat is back this afternoon as is the humidity. Highs today will be into the low to mid 90s across the Valley today. Clouds will pick back up through the middle of the day and we could see a few isolated storms into northwest Alabama by the mid-afternoon. Rainfall won’t be widespread and will be very hit or miss. There could be a few showers on Thursday, but for the most part we should stay dry.