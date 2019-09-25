7 charged in Dollar General burglaries in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - in Lawrence County, seven people have been charged in connection to a burglary at a Dollar General.
The burglary happened early Monday morning at the store on Highway 24 in Lawrence County.
Dameion Scales, Ashley Chaney, John York, Michael Atchley, Kathy Gregorio, Emily Crawford, and Harry Boughter have all been charged in this incident.
Investigators also believe Boughter, York, Crawford, and Gregorio were involved in the robbery on Pinhook Road in on Monday.
A weapon was discharged in the direction of a Moulton police officer.
All seven remain in the Lawrence County Jail.
Read more at the Decatur Daily.
