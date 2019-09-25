Body found at Big Spring Park

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville police say a body was found at Big Spring Park near Williams Avenue and Monroe Street in the pond around 2:45 on Wednesday morning.
Investigators say police were called to the scene by an overnight worker who was on lunch break and spotted the body.
Police say the male was found in the water next to his wheelchair. At this time, it’s unclear if foul play is involved.
The cause of death is not confirmed and the investigation ongoing
