Boaz police give elderly man with dementia a bed for the night

BOAZ, AL (WAFF) - Officers with the Boaz Police Department took care of an elderly man with dementia on Tuesday night.
While on patrol, a Boaz Police Department captain stopped in at a local gas station and was notified by the clerk that an elderly male was at the gas pumps who was displaying signs of dementia or Alzheimer’s.
Another captain who was on his way home, arrived a few moments later to assist the other captain. After talking with the man they learned that he was reported missing from Georgia.
After contacting the family and the reporting law enforcement agency both officers brought the elderly man and his vehicle to the police department.
The family was unable to travel to pick him up until Wednesday, so the officers on duty bought him something to eat and made him a bed in one of the offices at the police department.
All the officers, the jailer and dispatchers took turns keeping a check on him throughout the night until his family could make the trip to pick him up.
