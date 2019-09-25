Alabama leaders react to impeachment inquiry

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama leaders reacting tonight to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
"This is a sobering moment in our nation's history, when the rule of law and constitutional duty require Congress to move swiftly to protect our national security and the integrity of our democracy. The President, by his own admission, has put Congress in an untenable position. Yesterday, the President admitted to asking the Ukrainian government to interfere with a political rival and threatened to withhold critical military aid to our ally if their government did not comply with his demand.
“The events surrounding the whistleblower complaint are the final straw in a series of troubling and disconcerting actions by President Trump and his administration. This failure of the Trump Administration to disclose the whistleblower complaint to Congress flies in the face of the intent of the law; the President’s stunning admission shows a complete disregard for the constitutional duties he has sworn to uphold.”
“No one is above the law, including the President of the United States of America.”
"Nancy Pelosi and her socialist horde in the House cannot accept that Donald Trump won the election in 2016 fair and square. From the Russia hoax, to fake obstruction, to fanning recession fears to calls to world leaders, Democrats are obsessed with impeachment. If only the Democrats would put this much effort in making America great again."
"Since the Democrats took control of the House of Representatives in January, impeachment has been first and foremost on the minds of most of the Democrat Caucus. While most of their constituents hoped to see the Democratic majority work on better trade deals, infrastructure funding, and real immigration reform, the new majority has been working on overturning the results of the 2016 election, as it did not turn out as they expected.
“I think most Americans want Congress to focus on issues that help families and strengthen the economy, rather than impeaching this President.”
"The Constitution states a president can only be impeached for 'Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.' Hatred, dislike or a desire for Socialism & Open Borders do not support gutting the people's will and overturning properly held elections."
"Socialist Democrats have yet to produce ANY credible evidence of President Trump’s violation of a SINGLE, SPECIFIC federal criminal statute that constitutes “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors”.
“Frankly, if Socialist Democrats had evidence proving guilt, they would have already impeached President Trump. Further, the Bill Clinton fiasco established the Congressional standard for impeachment.”
“Under the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause, Congress should not impeach ANY president for any crime equal to or less than the felonies committed by President Clinton: felony perjury and obstruction of justice.”
“After all, President Clinton was not removed from office even though he confessed to committing felonies while in office. Treating different presidents “unequally” is a hyper-partisan miscarriage of justice & violation of the 14th Amendment.”
“I look forward to upcoming hearings revealing whether there is credible evidence of an impeachable offense or whether this is just another “Russian Collusion Witch-Hunt”, as everything to date suggests it is.”
“In any event, I will abide by my oath of office to defend and protect the Constitution. I will examine all evidence. I will apply that evidence to governing federal criminal statutes. I will apply 14th Amendment equal protection principles. I will vote accordingly.”
“The actions of the Democrats today are simply deplorable, to use a phrase they know so well. They have spent the last three years trying to destroy Donald J. Trump by any means — fake news, investigations that went nowhere, using a fake dossier to stop him with other low moments — and after repeated failure they are now opening an impeachment inquiry without any evidence and before a single transcript is released. This is no longer just an attack on our President — it is an all out political war on the American citizens who chose President Trump to sit in the White House. We see through the Democrats’ election year tactics and their attempt to once again overturn the will of the people. Their shameful antics and national hissy fits are a true disservice to our beloved nation as they are attacking all who elected President Trump.”
More reaction will be added as it becomes available.
