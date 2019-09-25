2018 Ala. graduation and career readiness preliminary numbers released

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Preliminary numbers on how many Alabama students graduated high school in 2018 were released Monday.
The state education department had planned to release the numbers in October, but the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama, PARCA, released them early. State superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey called the numbers 99.9 percent final and said the improvements were a “true success story."
The 2018 overall Alabama graduation rate was at 90 percent in 2018. This is up from 89 percent the previous year. The Alabama State Board of Education had a goal to raise the graduation rate to 90 percent by 2020.
Alabama also measures college and career readiness. 75 percent of seniors graduating were considered college and career ready in 2018. This is up from 71 percent in 2017.
A high school graduate is considered college and career ready if they have at least one of the following:
- Score college ready in at least one subject on the ACT
- Score at the silver level or above on the WorkKeys Assessment
- Earn a passing score on an Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate Exam (college-level courses delivered in high schools)
- Successfully earn a Career Technical Education credential
- Earn dual enrollment credit at a college or university
- Successfully enlist in the military
“We have really encouraged young people to not just study a program but to stay with that program until they earn a credential which is something they can take to an employer,” Mackey said.
Montgomery Public Schools had an 81.1 percent graduation rate and a 50.6 percent college and career readiness rate.
Mackey said the graduation rates increased because of a focused in on making sure students are on the local school level.
“So principals and counselors are really focused in on making sure students are in school, that they are in the right classes, that they are earning their credits at the right rate so they don’t get behind," he said.
Many other schools had at least a 30 percent gap between the graduation rate and the college and career readiness rate.
“We have some that are still lagging behind and as a department, one of our focuses is to make sure that we reach out to those that are behind and make sure we give them the encouragement they need and the resources they need to make sure their students are succeeding at higher rates,” Mackey explained.
For instance, Barbour County High School had a 76.8 percent graduation rate but only 12.5 percent of seniors are considered prepared for after high school.
Mackey said there are large gaps in some schools because he said they may not have the help or offer programs like dual enrollment. He also said some schools could struggle to retain teachers and find qualified teachers.
Mackey said he is proud the state hit the 90 percent graduation rate.
He says the state education department is working on a strategic plan that will include ways to better prepare students for after high school. Mackey said they specifically work with schools who have very low college and career readiness rates.
Gov. Kay Ivey has made it a goal to have 500,000 additional highly-skilled workers in the workplace by 2025. PARCA said to meet that goal all high school graduates would need to be prepared for the workplace in some way. Mackey said he believed schools could meet that target goal.
