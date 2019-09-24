Teen killed after two-vehicle crash in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE, COUNTY, AL - (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Killen teen just after 7:30 on Tuesday morning.
Investigators tell us, the 17-year-old was killed when the 2007 Chevrolet Malibu she was driving was struck by a 2002 Ford F-150.
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup was not injured.
The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 144 and County Road 25, which is nine miles north of Killen.
Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
