80s and less humidity today

Drier air is settling into the Tennessee Valley leaving us with comfortable conditions and mostly sunny skies, highs will be slightly cooler in the mid to upper 80s.
Another boundary will move through Wednesday night into Thursday bring another shot of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.
The ridge of high pressure will continue to build by the end of the week and into the weekend. This will bring back the humidity and will boost our temps back into the middle 90s with no chance at rain.
October is looking like it will start off on a hot note as well.
