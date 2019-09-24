Road paving, employee raises included in Decatur’s 2020 budget

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur City Council approved money for paving projects and employee pay raises.
Mayor Tab Bowling says the 2020 budget is $67.7 million. It will give city employees a 1.5 percent pay raise and set aside $1.4 million for paving.
Bowling says this year’s budget is 6 percent more than last year’s. He credits that to growth throughout the Tennessee Valley.
“I believe this is the tip of the spear. The best is yet to come. We’re going to be go-to managers of our resources, and here we go," said Bowling.
The City Council also approved the three gas fund budgets, the Heritage Fund budget that pays for capital improvement and multiple enterprise funds.
