Newly formed Women Veterans of America chapter looking for members

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Female veterans don’t always get the care they need, but a newly formed chapter of the Women Veterans of America hopes to change that.
Chapter 50 of the Women Veterans of America was formed to serve female veterans in the Huntsville area. The group will work in collaboration with the Veterans Affairs Homeless Female Veterans’ and Veterans’ with Families Program to provide the specific needs female veterans face.
Women Veterans of America Huntsville is hosting a membership fair on Thursday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to recruit members. In order to join, you’re asked to bring your DD Form 214 (or Discharge from Active Duty), and an ID.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.