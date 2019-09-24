New budget in Lauderdale County, deputy pay scale changed

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Commission approved a budget of more than $35 million Monday night.
According to our partners at the Times Daily, the new budget includes a revised pay scale for Lauderdale County deputies.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton praised the commission for it’s dedication to law enforcement.
The Times Daily also reported the budget raises Singleton’s annual salary from $78,000 a year to $96,000, which puts his pay more in line with other sheriffs’ salaries in other similar sized Alabama counties.
The budget also includes a raise for county employees, purchases of major pieces of equipment and more funds for a new bridge.
For more information on the new Lauderdale County budget check out the Times Daily.
