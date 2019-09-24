Mural in Collier Library honors life, career of Wendell Gunn

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - UNA officials are honoring one of their own, Wendell Gunn.
It’s been 56 years since Wendell Gunn integrated UNA, and now they’re still working to honor the part he played in the story of inclusion.
They are honoring him with a 30-foot wall design, which gives a timeline of his life and career.
The wall art stretches the length of an entire wall and was a collaborative project between the art and public history students.
Read more at the Times Daily.
