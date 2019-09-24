Morgan County Commission will not send online sales taxes to schools, fire departments

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Commission will not follow a local law and distribute online sales tax money to schools and volunteer fire departments.
According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, commissioners declined to pass a resolution authorizing distribution of the money as outlined in the local law.
Instead, the thousands of dollars in online sales tax money will sit in the bank for now.
Commissioners say the local bill violates the state constitution.
