Madison County facing road, infrastructure budget problems

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - More than 1,000 homes are under construction in Madison County.
Madison County commissioners say they don’t have the money they need to build roads large enough to accommodate the thousands of vehicles coming to the county.
County commissioners say the gas tax is estimated to bring in $4 million to the county.
But widening roads is really expensive. It cost millions of dollars to widen just a one mile stretch of road, and these new subdivisions are popping up all over the county, so there are a lot of roads that will need to be improved to ease traffic and congestion.
There are more homes being built in Madison County, but the roads to get drivers in and out of the subdivisions and onto the highways are the same size as before.
County commissioners say there isn’t enough money to fix all of the infrastructure.
“If all we’re ever going to get out of the gas tax, and I hear that $4 million is sort of the top number they’re looking at once it’s all implemented in three years, that’s not going to go far enough for us to do a lot of road widening and stuff like that,” said Commissioner Phil Vandiver.
Some people in the county are upset that more can’t be done.
“It’s terrible. It’s pointless really. If you can build all these houses, where’s the money for the roads? Because you’re going to have new families, more traffic, not enough room," said Jaren Pinchon.
Vandiver broke down the costs.
“Let me throw out a number for you. If I could repave all of the roads in my district and that’s just all that I got to do is repave, that’d be $30 million that it would cost me just to repave. I get about a million dollars a year for repaving, so that’s 30 years for me to get around to repaving. A road lasts eight to 10 at the most. We’re falling behind like that, and I think even with gas tax, we’re not going to be able to keep up with that," said Vandiver.
There are some solutions with some of the land developments. The Clift Farms area off U.S. 72 and Wall Triana is a good example where the developers will tax future home and business owners to pay to widen the roads without using commission funds.
“I’ve always heard people say these new developments, these new big developments, ought to help pay for some of the new infrastructure as they’re going. This development is doing that,” said Vandiver.
Madison County commissioners say another option is a 20-80 match where they pay 20 percent and the Alabama Department of Transportation and the state pay for the other 80 percent of the project.
But with a small road budget, and a lot of work that needs to be done, there is no quick fix.
