Madison County facing road, infrastructure budget problems

“Let me throw out a number for you. If I could repave all of the roads in my district and that’s just all that I got to do is repave, that’d be $30 million that it would cost me just to repave. I get about a million dollars a year for repaving, so that’s 30 years for me to get around to repaving. A road lasts eight to 10 at the most. We’re falling behind like that, and I think even with gas tax, we’re not going to be able to keep up with that," said Vandiver.