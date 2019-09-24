Madison City Council approves rezoning for Kyser Boulevard development, gives project the green light

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - New neighbors are coming to Kyser Boulevard.
After an emotional public hearing, the Madison City Council voted 4-2 to rezone 106 acres at the end of Kyser Boulevard from industrial to residential land.
The vote green-lights a new development on the land, outlined in a development agreement approved earlier this summer.
It’ll bring 366 new homes, connect Winchester Boulevard to Kyser Boulevard, and expand a nearby greenway.
Council members John Seifert, Steve Smith, Teddy Powell and Tommy Overcash approved the re-zoning.
Council members Greg Shaw and Maura Wroblewski dissented, while council member Gerald Clark abstained.
The majority of speakers at the public hearing spoke against the re-zoning. They represented neighbors, the Madison City School System and even the Huntsville International Airport.
Madison resident Connie Spears raised concerns about the long term impacts on Madison’s economy and school system.
“There will be a price paid by the city of Madison and its residents,” she said.
Spears said she’s concerned a lack of available industrial space will limit Madison’s economic growth, and the new homes will add overcrowding to the city school system.
The Madison administration pointed to the potential of new shoppers coming from the development, and Council President Steve Smith said the council will not let the development unduly crowd the schools system.
“We’ve got a solid agreement with the developer, we’ve got complete control from that development, and we’re going to make sure the schools are taken care of,” he said.
Breland developer Joey Ceci said the townhomes will be a benefit for the community, and add a burden to the schools.,
“These town homes don’t produce many students. It’s something that will bring millenials and empty-nesters to Madison and help energize downtown with new shoppers,” he said.
He said the earliest residents will start moving in is late 2021.
