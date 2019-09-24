Morgan County deputy remembers fallen Tuscaloosa officer

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County sheriff’s deputy Austin Addison graduated from the Tuscaloosa police academy this past July.
Officer Dornell Cousette was one of his instructors.
Cousette was shot in the line of duty on Sept. 16. He’s the fifth officer to die in Alabama this year. Four were shot. One was killed in a crash while responding to a burglary.
“I was very surprised. It kinda hit me on a personal level because I knew him and talked to him a couple times. It was just terrible,” Addison said.
The thin blue line draped across Addison’s badge this past week.
“We’ve got to stop killing police officers or law enforcement officers. They are the only gap between good and evil in America and there are hundreds and hundreds of officers that are laying their lives down for their community. We’ve got to tell our community to stop killing police,” Sheriff Ron Puckett said.
Morgan County Sheriff Puckett says the entire office is mourning Cousette’s death.
Addison says seeing the community support for Cousette was unlike anything he’d ever seen.
“It was possibly 400 something vehicles reaching about 12 mils long and it just goes to show how the community cared about him and how great of an officer he was,” Addison explained.
Both Puckett and Addison say officers dying in the line of duty can’t keep happening.
They want the community to know, they're no different than any one of them.
“We have families, the Tuscaloosa police officer had a family had a wife had children. Almost every one of our deputies and correction officers we have families. We’re coaches, we’re refs, we’re parents, we deal with school issues. All of us have lives outside of law enforcement,” Puckett said.
A family connected by a thin blue line.
