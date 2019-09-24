Limestone prison officer accused of trying to smuggle in drugs, other contraband

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - A corrections officer at at Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest has been arrested.
Law enforcement agents with the Alabama Department of Corrections Investigations and Intelligence Division say Travis Wales was in possession of illegal contraband that he was attempting to smuggle into the prison. Agents say a canine detection unit found the contraband in Wales’ possession.
Wales, 39, of Ardmore was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband.
According to ADOC, Wales was found in possession of a Subutex pill, a bag containing methamphetamine, and a bottle of U-pass, a synthetic urine substitute.
Wales was booked at the Limestone County Jail.
“This arrest is an example of our department's proactive measures to eradicate criminal activity inside our correctional facilities," said Arnaldo Mercado, director of ADOC’s Investigations and Intelligence Division. “We are deeply committed to eliminating contraband inside our facilities that pose a significant risk to the safety of our staff and inmates."
Wales was employed with the department since 2007. He immediately resigned from his position at the time of his arrest.
The public should contact the ADOC Investigations and Intelligence Division at 1-866-293-7799 with information that may lead to the arrest of anyone attempting to introduce illegal contraband into state prisons. The public may also report suspicious activity by going to the ADOC website at http://www.doc.alabama.gov/investigationrequest.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.