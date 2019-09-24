It’s National Voter Registration Day

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Tuesday, September 24 is National Voter Registration Day.
If you have recently moved, gotten married, or turned 18, you are required to update your registration so your vote.
You can register to vote in Alabama by clicking here or by mail at your election office. You can also get more information by calling the Voter Hotline at 1-800-274-8683.
To submit an application to register to vote, you must meet the following requirements:
- You must be a citizen of the United States.
- You must live in the State of Alabama.
- You must be at least 18 years of age on or before election day.
- You must not be barred from voting by reason of a disqualifying felony conviction.
- You must not have been judged “mentally incompetent” in a court of law.
For any election, the last day to register to vote or update your voter registration is the 15th day prior to the election.
