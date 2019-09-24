Grass fire erupts on I-565

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Firefighters battled a grass fire on Interstate 565 near Exit 9 Tuesday afternoon.
Fires have been popping up all over the state. Some are being blamed on the dry conditions.
According to the Alabama Forestry Commission, there have been 186 wildfires in the last seven days. Those fires have burned 2,600 acres, which is a little more than 4 square miles. For perspective, that’s about three times the size of New York City’s Central Park.
Every Alabama county is under a fire danger advisory due to dry conditions.
