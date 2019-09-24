Former AL state senator convicted of 2 counts of felony theft

MONTGOMERY, AL (WAFF) - Zeb Little, an attorney and former state senator of Cullman, has been convicted on two felony theft counts.
The investigation began when the victim complained to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office that money placed into Little’s trust account was stolen from her father’s estate.
An investigation revealed that on multiple occasions, Little was settling cases on behalf of clients that were plaintiffs in personal injury cases. He would inform the clients that a settlement had been reached and said that he would pay the medical bills from the settlement amount. Instead of paying the medical bills, he transferred that portion of the settlement money to himself.
Zeb Little admitted to taking client funds from his trust account. He pled guilty on Friday and agreed to pay restitution in the amount of $74,000.
The sentencing hearing has not been set yet.
