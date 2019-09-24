“Cooler” today with plenty of sunshine

Temperatures this morning are into the mid to upper 60s across the Tennessee Valley this morning with a few spots into the low 70s. Skies will continue to clear out this morning as humidity drops throughout the day. Today will be the best day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s, low humidity, and plenty of sunshine. The best part of the week will be overnight tonight as humidity continues to stay low and skies stay clear. That means many of us will wake up with temperatures into the upper 50s Wednesday morning, while others hang out into the low 60s.