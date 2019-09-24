“Cooler” today with plenty of sunshine

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Tuesday! We are waking up to some comfortable temperatures out there this morning but don’t get too used to it.
Temperatures this morning are into the mid to upper 60s across the Tennessee Valley this morning with a few spots into the low 70s.
Skies will continue to clear out this morning as humidity drops throughout the day. Today will be the best day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s, low humidity, and plenty of sunshine.
The best part of the week will be overnight tonight as humidity continues to stay low and skies stay clear. That means many of us will wake up with temperatures into the upper 50s Wednesday morning, while others hang out into the low 60s.
From there the heat will start to creep back in. High temperatures will be into the low to mid 90s for the next seven days or so.
There will be a few rain chances Wednesday and Thursday, but otherwise we look to stay dry for much of the next week. The hottest temperatures will be over the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.