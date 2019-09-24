Comfortable overnight with some rain chances ahead

A refreshing evening is ahead with overnight low temperatures falling into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Another boundary will move through Wednesday night into Thursday bring another shot of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. The ridge of high pressure will continue to build by the end of the week and into the weekend. This will bring back the humidity and will boost our temps back into the middle 90s with no chance at rain.
October is looking like it will start off on a hot note as well but there is an indication of a more “fall-like” cooldown arriving by the 4th or 5th. Stay tuned for updates on this potential cold front.
