Coaches respond to fight at Phil Campbell-Vina high school football game

FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Some high school football players could be suspended after a fight at Friday night’s football game between Phil Campbell High School and Vina High School.
That fight started after what was perceived as an onside kick by Phil Campbell, who was winning 48 to 0.
Phil Campbell says it was never meant to be an onside kick. Coach Kevin Barnwell says he’s taking full ownership of the situation and making sure this doesn’t happen again.
We're told there will be extra security measures in place at Vina's field after some fans reportedly tried to come on to the field, according to the Times Daily.
Both schools also could be facing fines from the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
Read more at the Times Daily.
