Athens K-3 students getting new grading system

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Report cards for some Athens students could soon look a little different.
Students in kindergarten through third grade in Athens City Schools will start getting “standards-based” grades. That means, instead of seeing letter grades like A, B or C, they will see the numbers 1 through 4.
This is similar to standardized testing, and each number indicates the child’s mastery of the skill.
Superintendent Trey Holladay says it is a better way for parents to measure student progress.
“This new literacy bill that’s going to be coming out, you’re not supposed to move to fourth grade unless you’re mastery in third grade, so this will be best way for parents to be able to see what their kids are doing so they can help their kids at home because they have to be an extension of what’s going on in the classroom," said Holladay.
If you have questions, there is an information meeting on Tuesday for parents of kindergarten through third grade students. It begins at 5:30 p.m. at the board of education central office.
