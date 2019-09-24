4 arrested in Huntsville school break-in

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four suspects are facing charges after police say they were caught at Chapman Middle School late Monday.
Officers were dispatched to the school in reference to subjects on school property. School security advised the subjects were seen on camera.
Officers say they apprehended four people on the roof.
Officers found electronic equipment in a hallway.
School security arrived and identified two of the suspects as being in the school, saying they got in through a roof hatch by climbing up the back of the building.
Billy Loudermilk, 19, and Titus Chisolm, 19, were charged with burglary. Police say these are the tow who went inside the school.
Trinity Marshall, 20, and Andres Mullins, 19, were charged with prowling. Police say these two did not enter the school.
