Alabama ranked among 20 lowest states for teachers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama is in the bottom 20 for teacher-friendly states. That’s according to WalletHub’s report on 2019′s best and worst states for teachers.
Alabama is ranked 38th.
WalletHub’s scores based on several factors, including teacher salary, turnover, student-to-teacher ratio in schools, how much schools spend per student, and the school system’s ranking.
States with better pay and treatment of teachers are less likely to face high teacher turnover rates.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.