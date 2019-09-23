Volunteers participate in Tennessee River Litter Tournament

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - A large group showed up at McFarland Park in Florence and Riverfront Park in Sheffield to take part in the Keep the Shoals Beautiful event over the weekend.
According to our partners at the Times Daily the goal of the event was to clean up trash and debris from the Tennessee River and its shoreline.
Keep the Shoals Beautiful Director Kate Brown said the individual who collects the most trash in Florence and Sheffield will win $250.
