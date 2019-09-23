UNA Board of Trustees increases budgets, recommends extension of Kitts’ contract

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The University of North Alabama has approved a $132 million budget, and recommended extending the contract for the school’s president through 2022.
Our news partners at the Times Daily tell us that this is a $10 million increase over last year’s budget.
The extra money is coming from a recent tuition hike and increased enrollment.
The board says they still don’t have enough to do everything they want.
That includes hiring several positions that are being left open for now.
